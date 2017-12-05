First Day of Testimony Wraps Up in Homicide Trial

Testimony has wrapped up for the day, in the murder trial against an Erie man charged in a fatal west Erie shootout.

Marquis Knight, 28, is charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Allen Basham.

Prosecutors are seeking a charge of first-degree murder, while the defense says it's a case of self-defense.

It happened in April of 2016, outside of an apartment party in the 1100 block of West 26th street.

During testimony, both prosecutors and the defense said that the two men had bad blood and were involved in a couple of altercations prior to the shooting.

The crime scene stretched over two city blocks. Police charged three people with firing guns that night and found more than 40 spent shell casings.

Investigators also recovered four guns, one of which, was found in the right hand of the victim, who was shot three times.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said Knight is guilty of murder, because he chose to follow Basham and fatally shot him.

Meanwhile, Knight’s lawyer Eric Hackwelder said that Basham fired at Knight first, and Knight did what any person who is facing death would do and defended himself.

Testimony also revealed that Knight has a license to carry.

The trial continues Wednesday morning, in front of Erie County Judge John J. Mead.