Suspect in GNC Store Robbery and Homicide is Former Employee

The man charged with robbing a Vernon Township GNC nutrition store and murdering store employee, 21-year-old Patrick Kozminski, used to work at the very same store himself.

Pa State Police public information officer Trooper Michelle McGee confirmed that the store was targeted by suspect 34-year-old Adam Lee Greenlee of Fredonia Pennsylvania, because he was familiar with the operation. "Yes it has been determined that Greenlee was a former employee of this location of GNC with that employment being terminated in 2015,"said Trooper McGee. "There's no indication that Greenlee knew Kozminski at the time of the incident and it is believed that due to his knowledge of operations within the store, that this location was a target," she added.

The nutrition store in the Crawford Landing plaza on Conneaut Lake Road remains closed. Two bunches of flowers propped up outside the store are a reminder of the horrible thing that happened there last Thursday night.

A state police evidence expert returned to photograph and process the scene where Kozminski, a Greenville, PA native was brutally killed during the commission of a robbery. Investigators discovered that $250 dollars in cash was missing from the store cash register and safe. An autopsy performed on Monday determined that Kozminski died of blunt and sharp force trauma. Lead investigator Trooper Chris Miller reports that he was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck.



Patrick Kozminski graduated in 2014 from Greenville High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. According to his obituary in The Herald, he became a serious fitness enthusiast after high school. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Osborne Williams Funeral Home in Greenville, with a Mass of Christian burial scheduled Thursday, 10:30 a.m.at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.