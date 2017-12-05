Fairview Band Makes First Performance in Hawaii - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fairview Band Makes First Performance in Hawaii

Posted: Updated:

The Fairview High School marching band made their first performance in Hawaii Tuesday.

The students played at the USS Missouri Memorial for just under 20 minutes.
The memorial honored both veterans and military men and woman currently working on the ship.
Later, the band went to Pearl Harbor.
Thursday, they will play "God Bless America" with a military band.
Then, they will march in the Pearl Harbor parade.

