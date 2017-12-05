Erie Jr. Philharmonic Plays Annual Winter Concert - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Jr. Philharmonic Plays Annual Winter Concert

EDINBORO, Pa. -

The Erie Jr. Philharmonic performed at Edinboro University Tuesday evening.

It was the orchestra's annual Winter Concert. 
Jonathan Moser, the Erie Jr. Phil music director will take an aggressive approach in promoting his young musicians. Erie News Now's, Lisa Adams served as the emcee for the event.
This Thursday night, the Jr. Philharmonic will perform at the Blasco Library's Hirt Auditorium.

