Erie Police Seize Nearly 100 Grand Worth of Illegal Drugs

A major drug bust in the city of Erie, in fact it's the biggest heroin bust in the city's history.

An Erie man is facing charges, after close to $100,000 worth of drugs are seized from inside his home, Tuesday night.

Officers confiscated around 400 grams of heroin with a value of about $87,000. They also seized around four pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $20,000.

Two handguns were also found when they searched a home in the 900 block of East 32nd street, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Erie police arrested Jamie Pullium, 35, of Erie Tuesday.

He's facing multiple charges, including possession with the intent to deliver.