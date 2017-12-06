Police Address Shopping Safety and Recent Facebook Posts

Several viral posts on social media from a Millcreek Mall shopper claiming to be harassed while shopping is getting attention from police.

A Facebook post from one female shopper says that her and her two friends were being followed around the mall last Friday. The post urges people not to go shopping by yourself, claiming that it's dangerous. The post has gone viral and received more than 23,000 shares.

Millcreek police held a news conference to address several shopping concerns.

Police say over the weekend they received three complaints from shoppers claiming to either being followed or harassed in some way.

According to police no suspects have been identified and as of right now there is no further action for these claims.

Police continue to urge shoppers to be aware of their surrounding while out shopping.

