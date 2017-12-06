Police Address Shopping Safety and Recent Facebook Posts - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Address Shopping Safety and Recent Facebook Posts

Posted: Updated:

Several viral posts on social media from a Millcreek Mall shopper claiming to be harassed while shopping is getting attention from police.

A Facebook post from one female shopper says that her and her two friends were being followed around the mall last Friday. The post urges people not to go shopping by yourself, claiming that it's dangerous. The post has gone viral and received more than 23,000 shares.

Millcreek police held a news conference to address several shopping concerns.

Police say over the weekend they received three complaints from shoppers claiming to either being followed or harassed in some way.

According to police no suspects have been identified and as of right now there is no further action for these claims.

Police continue to urge shoppers to be aware of their surrounding while out shopping.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com