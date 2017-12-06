Man Charged for Setting Woman on Fire in Jamestown, New York

One person has been arrested for setting a woman on fire during a domestic dispute in Jamestown, New York Tuesday night, according to police.

Luis Castro-Mojica, 37, was charged with assault in the first degree.

It happened at a residence in the 200 block of Thayer Street around 11:40 p.m.

Police arrived to find a 27-year-old woman with severe burns to her face, head and torso.

Investigators said it appears the victim was doused in a flammable surface and set on fire.

The woman was taken to UPMC WCA Hospital and then immediately flown to ECMC in Buffalo. She is listed in critical condition.

Castro-Mojica was also wanted on three other domestic incident warrants from a previous incident.

Police said additional charges are expected as their investigation continues.

