Homicide Defendant Testifies

Homicide suspect Marquis Knight is not disputing the fact that he fired his gun at 19-year-old Allen Basham.

Knight says he did so, because Basham was firing at him and he feared for his life.

On Wednesday, during his trial, Knight took the stand to testify and outline the moments that led up to the deadly shooting.

Knight is charged with killing Basham, during an exchange of gunfire outside of an apartment party in the 1100 block of West 26th Street.

It happened in April of 2016.

While on the stand, Knight was questioned by his lawyer Eric Hackwelder.

On April 16, Knight said he parked his car outside of the party to pick a woman up around 3:00 a.m.

When she got into his car, Knight said Basham walked up to him as he was sitting in his car.

“As we looked at each other, he pulls his hand back and smiles” said Knight. “That’s when I recognized him.

Knight said Basham then opened fire.

“When he initially started shooting, I thought I was shot,” said Knight. “For a second, I just froze.”

Fearing for his life, Knight said he then grabbed his gun from under his seat, stuck his arm outside of the window and fired back.

Throughout the trial, Hackwelder has pointed out that Knight has a license to carry a firearm.

“I didn’t have a choice at all,” said Knight. “I just wanted to survive and get home.”

Basham was shot three times and died.

During testimony, Knight addressed prior altercations with Basham. Back in February of 2016, Knight said Basham and two other men jumped him outside of the Hammermill Center, following a high school basketball game.

Soon after, Knight said he bumped into Basham again at the Avalon Hotel.

“I told him there was no reason for us to be feuding,” said Knight. “I have too much to lose.”

Knight said Basham then pulled a knife on him and threatened to kill him.

On Wednesday, only the defense got to question Knight. On Thursday morning, prosecutors will get their chance to question him about the fatal shooting.

