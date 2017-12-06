Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Rolls Out New Patrol Car, Design

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies will be driving new vehicles with a new color and design.

The Sheriff's Office announced the first new patrol vehicle was put into service Wednesday.

Deputies used the Chevrolet Impala police vehicles as its main patrol car for more than a decade, but it has switched to the Ford Interceptor Utility due to price, safety and gas mileage.

The new vehicles have all-wheel drive for a variety of road conditions and offers more storage space for equipment, especially deputies who are EMTs, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The change in vehicles also brought a change in color. They will now be black and gold, instead of the traditional red and white. A small amount of red was kept in the design for tradition, but the graphics and color are a significant change.

The old cars will be used until the entire fleet is eventually converted.

