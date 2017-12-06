Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders Lay Out "Plan for PA" - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders Lay Out "Plan for PA"

House Democrats in Pennsylvania rolled out their "Plan for PA" on Wednesday to emphasize jobs, quality schools and fair taxes. State Representative Ryan Bizzaro of Erie was joined by other democratic leaders today to chart the course of putting people back to work in the state. The plan will focus on family-supporting jobs with fair wages and benefits, along with an emphasis of quality education. To find out more about the plan you can go to www.plan4pahouse.pahouse.com. 

