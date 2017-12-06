No New Tax Increase In Millcreek For Third Straight Year - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

No New Tax Increase In Millcreek For Third Straight Year

Posted: Updated:

There will now be a third straight year in Millcreek Township for no tax increases. It comes from a number of factors, including real estate values in the township increasing, and a health care savings carry over from last year. Supervisor John Morgan says, "We've been very fortunate in the past few years with the market, with the development in the township, to see some savings, and also see some increase in revenue." The last tax increase in Millcreek was in 2014. 

