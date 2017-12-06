Erie School District outlines strategic plan targeting academics

A major drug bust in the city of Erie, in fact it's the biggest heroin bust in the city's history.More >>
The next time you get pulled over in the City of Corry, you might not get a ticket, all thanks to a campaign called Corry City Police Against Hunger.More >>
An Erie contractor currently serving time in prison for dishonest business practices will now spend additional time in prison.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
Members of the Erie Community Benefits Agreements Coalition staged a demonstration on the edge of the multi-million dollar Erie Insurance construction project. They want to see Erie's economically disadvantaged included in this work opportunity. Erie Insurance officials say they are already working on that initiative.More >>
Several viral posts on social media from a Millcreek Mall shopper claiming to be harassed while shopping is getting attention from police.More >>
People were lining up to enjoy a home on West Gore Road Wednesday evening, as it lights up the night sky.More >>
