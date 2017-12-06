Christmas Countdown, Santa Claus, and more at West Gore Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Christmas Countdown, Santa Claus, and more at West Gore Home

Posted: Updated:

People were lining up to enjoy a home on West Gore Road Wednesday evening, as it lights up the night sky. 

Santa Claus, and his reindeer, including Rudolph can be seen landing on the roof. There was the countdown to Christmas showing just 18 days left, with a nativity scene placed in the yard.

The display, is packed with Christmas classics like candy cane arch ways, nutcrackers, Snoopy, and even Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The house also has some of your favorite Christmas music playing for folks to listen to while they stop to enjoy the display.

