Local Coffee Shop is Open and Ready for Business

Coffee lovers have a new option for getting that morning beverage. Coffee shop Ember + Forge opens up for business today. The new coffee place is located in downtown Erie.

It's the brainchild of local entrepreneur Hannah Kirby. Kirby left her career as an engineer to pursue her passion of owning her own local coffee shop.

She's transformed part of the corner building at state and east 4th street into a shop that promises coffee with locally roasted high end beans.

Kirby said she's both excited and nervous for this new journey.