County council leaders split on future plans for Family First Sports Park

Family First Sports Park sits in Summit Township, part of Erie County Council Vice Chairman Kyle Foust's 5th District. He supports the $6.2 million loan approved Monday by the Erie County Community Financing Authority to turn the site into a state of the art sports facility.

"Erie County is centrally located for a lot of these activities, so I think that could be a big shot in the arm if they could go forward," Foust said following Thursday's non-voting study session.

And he's urging other members to support the plan as well.

Council, Thursday, is moving forward with a resolution, which says the project is in the county's best interest.

"It will allow them to secure a lower interest rate, which will help their bottom line, which makes their success in the future that much simpler," Foust said of the resolution.

That group Foust refers to is G.R.E.A.T.T, the Greater Regional Erie Athletic Team Training. They want to convert the park's two indoor soccer fields into two National Hockey League-size hockey rinks, along with other improvements.

County Council is still expected to vote on the resolution Tuesday despite objections from its chairman.

"My own personal stance and the stance of others is that it's a very risky project," said Council Chairman Jay Breneman, whose term on council ends after 2017.

Breneman has long stood against the project. In a series of tweets last month, Breneman called G.R.E.A.T.T "unproven" and the Authority's loan, unprecedented, two months after G.R.E.A.T.T.'s tax-exempt status was reinstated by the IRS.

"Just by nature of the law, they need to have county government's approval on that," Breneman said Thursday.

County taxpayers are not on the hook for the loan, Foust noted. The first phase of the project -- including state funds -- will cost $9.1 million.