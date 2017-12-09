Case Dismissed Against Erie County Prison Guard Charged in Assau - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Case Dismissed Against Erie County Prison Guard Charged in Assault of Inmate

The case against an Erie prison guard charged with kicking a restrained prisoner in the head has been dismissed.

The district judge dismissed a count of simple assault against Corey Cornelius, 34.

He was accused of kicking Patrick Haight, 52, while he was detained by other prison staff.

Investigators said Haight was shackled and handcuffed on the floor May 10.

Cornelius's attorney argued the video did not clearly show Cornelius kicked the victim.

