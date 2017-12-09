Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy Opens New Location - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy Opens New Location

Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy officially opened its doors at its new location near the Millcreek Mall Saturday.

The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony and welcomed the long line of people waiting to get a look at the new facility.

Students at the academy learn everything including hair, nails and skin care.

The beauty school left its previous location in downtown Erie.

Educators said the new location offers more space for the students and a better learning environment.

"We're so visible for everyone to see," said Darlene Newell, academy director. "We're apart of the Millcreek Mall complex. Rick stated this morning how he wanted that right facility for us to move to, so here it is. We're so excited to have this opportunity."

The school has around 50 students so far. It expects enrollment to grow with the new space.

