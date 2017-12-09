Body of Missing Lake City Woman Found - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Body of Missing Lake City Woman Found

A sad ending in the search for a Lake City woman reported missing on Friday evening.  State Police in Girard began actively looking for 39-year-old Christine Spohn Friday night.  That search continued Saturday morning.

Members of the Lake City Fire Department and Rescue Team found Spohn's body on the beach at Lake Erie Community Park around noon Saturday. The body was recovered and taken to the county morgue for positive identification.

Deputy coroner John Maloney observed no signs of foul play or trauma. Family members reported that the mother of two suffered from depression. She left her home without shoes, coat or keys earlier in the day on Friday.  

State police and the coroner say the cause of death is under investigation to determine if it was an accidental death. 

