Gannon Students Cap Off College Careers at Winter Commencement

Gannon University congratulated its newest batch of graduates during their winter commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon.

256 total degrees were handed out to students from a total of 14 different nations.

Outgoing Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott, a 1988 graduate of Gannon was the keynote speaker. He was also awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the ceremony.

Erie News Now spoke to two graduates, each from different countries.

"I'm actually going to be the first one to start this history, with the military history in my family so, I have a high standard to set." said Ruselle Henry.

Henry is from the U.S. Virgin Islands, and was recently named a 2nd Lieutenant in Gannon's "Pride of PA Battalion." She is also the first from her family to graduate college.

Fellow graduate, George Stennard, is from England, and played on the Gannon men's soccer team while studying Sports Management and Marketing.

"[It was] A little bit nerve-wracking, I didn't really know what to expect, but it was a good experience," said Stennard " It's been four and a half years in the making, so I'm proud of everything I achieved."

From Gannon, Henry will be shipped down to Georgia where she will begin military training. Stennard will stay in the states for now, and is entertaining the thought of continuing his soccer career.