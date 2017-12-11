Middle School Students Hold Party for Veterans - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Middle School Students Hold Party for Veterans

Posted: Updated:

Area veterans are very happy today after they received a holiday party hosted by middle school students.

Students from Fairview Middle School held the party at the American Legion Post on West 12th Street. The kids raised $2,000 to pay for the event, and they received plenty of help to make sure it was a success.   
       

The Erie Vet Center helped the students with the invitations. The staff at Dickey's BBQ Restaurant visited the school last week to offer the students a food safety class. The kids learned everything they needed to know to hold a great party.  Dickey's Owner, Brandon McBrier, said the students received a real-life restaurant experience.

"They're being real responsible with safe food handling.  Washing hands, proper utensils, operations. I think they're giving great service to these veterans.  I can't be more proud of these kids right now," said McBrier.

The students  also donated gift bags for the veterans that included winter hats and scarves, and a personally written letter.###
 

