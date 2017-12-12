JMC Ice Arena Closed for Season

After months of issues, the JMC Ice Arena is officially closed for the season.

The rink was originally supposed on September 18.

But for months, Erie Zoo and JMC director Scott Mitchell says there have been two spots on the ice that would not freeze.

After pulling out all of the refrigerant from the rink's nine miles of pipes, crews ran a nitrogen test and determined that the ice system is shot.

Mitchell says that in order to keep the rink open, it would cost an estimated $2 million to purchase a whole new system, which includes a new pad, new boards, a new ceiling and new compressors.

So for now, Mitchell says it doesn't appear that the rink will re-open.