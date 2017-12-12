Bathroom Bomb Threat Ends in Hoax at Erie McDonald's

Erie Police say a bomb threat called into the McDonald's in the 4300 block of Peach Street was a hoax.

Bomb experts from Erie Police were at the restaurant around lunchtime on Tuesday, after a caller to the fast food location said there was a bomb in a bathroom.

That was just after 12Noon.

The McDonald's was vacated for a short while, as it was checked out. Police say nothing was found and the call can not be traced.

