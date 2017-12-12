Bathroom Bomb Threat Ends in Hoax at Erie McDonald's - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bathroom Bomb Threat Ends in Hoax at Erie McDonald's

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police say a bomb threat called into the McDonald's in the 4300 block of Peach Street was a hoax. 

Bomb experts from Erie Police were at the restaurant  around lunchtime on Tuesday, after a caller to the fast food location said there was a bomb in a bathroom.

That was just after 12Noon.

The McDonald's was vacated for a short while, as it was checked out. Police say nothing was found and the call can not be traced. 

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com