Volunteers Wrap Gifts for Seniors

Plenty of volunteers are making this holiday season a happy one for senior citizens.

Home Instead Senior Care received a big response to its request for Christmas gifts for Erie area seniors.

Volunteers helped Home Instead caregivers wrap the presents Tuesday.

Many of the volunteers came from the Erie County Alzheimer's Association.

The packages will be delivered next week.

Visits from caregivers are really special this time of year.

"I think it makes everybody feel really important, and a part of something bigger than just receiving a gift," said Kolby Gannoe, program coordinator. "These seniors are also getting some compassionate companionship care."

The program, which is now in its 12th year, continues to grow.

Last year, 350 seniors received gits. This year, it increased to 450.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.