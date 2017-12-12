Volunteers Wrap Gifts for Seniors - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Volunteers Wrap Gifts for Seniors

Posted: Updated:

Plenty of volunteers are making this holiday season a happy one for senior citizens.

Home Instead Senior Care received a big response to its request for Christmas gifts for Erie area seniors.

Volunteers helped Home Instead caregivers wrap the presents Tuesday.

Many of the volunteers came from the Erie County Alzheimer's Association.

The packages will be delivered next week.

Visits from caregivers are really special this time of year.

"I think it makes everybody feel really important, and a part of something bigger than just receiving a gift," said Kolby Gannoe, program coordinator. "These seniors are also getting some compassionate companionship care."

The program, which is now in its 12th year, continues to grow.

Last year, 350 seniors received gits. This year, it increased to 450.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com