Erie County Council Bans Video Gaming Terminals at Erie County Truck Stops

Christopher Scheppner, the General Manager of the TA Travel Center in Harborcreek pleaded to Erie County Council Tuesday night, to allow video gaming terminals in Erie County truck stops.

"What happens is the drivers get stuck at the truck stops for the weekend with no loads, cannot go anywhere. So they're stuck at the truck stop, so it gives them something else to do instead of watching movies," said Scheppner.

Scheppner told council that the drivers can't get to Presque Isle Downs and Casino, because they're not allowed to drive their trucks there when off duty, and there's no shuttle to the truck stop.

But, Erie County Council voted 6-1, to enforce the ban against the gaming terminals. They had the option to ban them as part of the state legislature passed in October. Vice Chairman Dr. Kyle Foust was the only vote against the ban.

"The clientele that is going to use these VGTs in the truck stops, is drastically different than what is going to occur at the casino, so I don't think it's going to harm their particular operations at all," said Dr. Foust.

Erie County Council only had the one chance to prohibit video gaming terminals from being in Erie County but they can change their decision in the future.

"The way the state legislature is worded, we have until the end of the year and this is our one shot to do so," said Jay Breneman, Chairman of Erie County Council.

Breneman said they did not feel they had enough information to not enact the ban. But he encouraged people to present a case for the terminals in future, and possibly council will revoke the ban.