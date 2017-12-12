Lawrence Park is Applying to be a National Historic District - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lawrence Park is Applying to be a National Historic District

Posted: Updated:

A portion of Lawrence Park is one step closer to becoming designated as a National Historic District.

During a public meeting Tuesday night, consultants form a Cleveland-based historic preservation firm presented their application for historic designation approval.

The application will be submitted to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission before the State Commission's meeting in February.

The area includes from Lawrence Park Way, to East Lake Road, to Smithson, and then to Bell Street.

"What the National Register does is recognize places, buildings, sites, structures, that are really worthy of historic preservation, and this district really is," said Wendy Naylor, of Naylor-Wellman Historic Consulting.

Generally, structures receive the designation if they are older than fifty years.

