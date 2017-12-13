Erie Community Foundation Investing $2.5M in Erie Downtown Devel - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Community Foundation Investing $2.5M in Erie Downtown Development Corporation

The Erie Community Foundation will invest $2.5 million in the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC), its Board of Trustees voted Tuesday.

"We need a strong and inviting downtown to attract talent and businesses, and to help fuel a community and regional renaissance," said Mike Batchelor, president of the Erie Community Foundation.

It joins several other companies that have invested in the EDDC, which include Erie Insurance, Gannon University, UPMC Hamot and ERIEBANK.

"It is unprecedented in Erie to see major companies and institutions align themselves for community progress," said Batchelor. "We have seen this template work in other communities, and the Erie Community Foundation is proud to join this important initiative."

The privately funded non-profit founded earlier this year is moving forward with its mission to transform Erie's core.

Tim NeCastro, president of the group's board, is the driving force behind it.

The area the EDDC is focused on spans from Sassafras to Holland, and Perry Square heading north toward Presque Isle Bay with a goal of making it more livable.

The model EDDC is emulating is the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation. It's turned neighborhoods of blight and crime, such as Over the Rhine, into desirable places live work and play.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

