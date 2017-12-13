Erie Man Sentenced Up to 20 Years in Jail for Fatal DUI Crash

An Erie man who plead guilty to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash, will now spend up to 20 years in prison.

On Wednesday morning, Judge John Garhart sentenced 33-year-old Kevin Deck to serve 7 ½ to 20 years in prison for a number of charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault.

On November 11 of 2016, prosecutors say Deck was driving 82 mph in a 25 mph speed zone and had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, when he ran a red light and crashed into an SUV at the intersection of East 21st and Ash Streets.

The passenger of the SUV – 27-year-old Jorge Toledo- was thrown 200 feet from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver, Toledo’s wife Tina Pierce, was critically injured and had to be flown to Pittsburgh, where she underwent more than 20 surgeries and had to have her left leg amputated.

Deck was originally facing a charge of third-degree murder, but ended up pleading guilty to the crime, after that charge was thrown out.

During his sentencing, Deck apologized and cried as Toledo’s family members described the impact that his actions have had on their lives.