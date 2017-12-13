Families Leaving Puerto Rico; Children Enrolling in Erie School District

The Erie School District continues to welcome students who are escaping hurricane-ravished Puerto Rico.

23 students from Puerto Rico have enrolled in the district since Hurricane Maria ripped through that territory last September. The students range from kindergarten-age to 12th Grade.



Neal Brokman is the Homeless Student Liaison for the district. He says the students are classified as homeless in accordance to the McKinney-Vento Act. The district has been helping with things such as transportation and clothing. Brokman says there has been no problem finding room for the new students. He says it's unknown how many more Puerto Rican students may still enroll.

"There's no way of telling. But, we have had a pretty good, steady amount. I would say, since the middle of October, we've had about 1 or 2 every single week," Brokman said.

The number of Puerto Rican students enrolling in the Erie School District is small compared to other Pennsylvania districts. The Allentown School District has seen over 250 students arriving from Puerto Rico.

The Millcreek and Iroquois districts have welcomed one student each from Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria. The Corry School District enrolled two new students who moved from a flooded area of Texas.



