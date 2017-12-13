Erie Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison in Robbery Turned Shooting

One of four suspects charged in a robbery turned shooting will now spend up to 10 years in prison.

Keyshawn Fletcher, 20, was sentenced Wednesday morning to serve 5 to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery.

The incident Aug. 6 inside a home along East 11th Street around 4 a.m.

A 43-year-old Millcreek man was shot while responding to an ad by text message, police said.

The victim told police that Alyssa Stafford, 18, led him to a bedroom where he was approached by three men with guns.

He told officers he was shot once in the stomach when he refused to give up his money and car keys.

Fletcher recently pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy.

In exchange for his plea, all other charges were dropped.

