Aerial Fireworks Now Legal for Pennsylvania Residents - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Aerial Fireworks Now Legal for Pennsylvania Residents

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania residents can now buy and use aerial fireworks under state legislation quietly passed Oct. 30.

The fireworks will be subject to a 12 percent tax. Consumers must also pay the state's six percent sales tax.

The money from the tax on the fireworks will go to a fund for first responders.

Previously, the only fireworks state residents were allowed to legally buy and use were items such as sparklers, fountains and novelty items.

