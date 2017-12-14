New Information Creates Optimism About Saving McBride Viaduct

The effort to save the McBride Viaduct from the wrecking ball is gaining momentum.

The viaduct is an 80-year old bridge on East Avenue that spans railroad tracks between 12th and 19th Street. It has been closed to vehicular traffic since 2010, and the city wants to tear it down.



A citizen group, called CPR, is hoping the bridge can be repaired and maintained as a pedestrian and bicycle bridge. The group met with officials from the city and state yesterday. The group learned that state funding, already earmarked for the demolition, would not be lost if the demolition does not take place. In fact, $1.7 million can be transferred, and used to rehab the structure.



CPR President Adam Trott is calling for a public hearing on the viaduct's future.

"The public really needs to know all the issues on this so that it's a well-informed public will on what should happen with this bridge," he said.

Bids to demolish the viaduct are due next week, but contracts would not be signed until February. For that reason, CPR decided there is no immediate need to file for an injunction to delay the demolition.

CPR is also hoping the newly-elected mayor, and city council members, will support efforts to save the viaduct. Mayor-elect Joe Schember has stated he is in favor of a public hearing, but has not indicated he would want to save the bridge from demolition.



