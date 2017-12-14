Erie County Council to vote on additional $5 vehicle registration fee next week

Starting in 2018, Erie County drivers could pay an extra $5 when they register their vehicles with the commonwealth. It's what county officials at Thursday's Erie County Council meeting call a small fee with a big impact.

"It would come back to the county to help out locally with transportation programs," said Christopher Friday, Erie County transportation administrator.

The fee could generate up to $1.2 million dollars in its first year. PennDOT will match the funds, Friday said. The standard registration rate in Pennsylvania is $37 per vehicle, according to PennDOT's website. The rate would jump to $42 per vehicle in Erie County should Council pass the fee. Rates for motorcycles are currently $19, but would jump to $24 under the plan.

The funds generated from that fee would stay in the municipality where that vehicle is registered. A number of projects are eligible including the McBride Viaduct in the City of Erie.

"That will go toward any of the local bridges that we have here that are owned by municipalities, as well as traffic signals. We have around 300 of those," Friday said.

County Council asked leaders in each of the county's 38 municipalities to vote or provide some sort of feedback on the proposal. Some are on board, including Harborcreek and Greene Townships. Millcreek Twp. has also given a verbal OK, Councilwoman Kathy Fatica said during the meeting. But others, including Summit Twp. have made it clear: they won't decide either way before 2018.

"It's a good piece of legislation," said Council Finance Chairman Andre Horton, who supports saving the McBride Viaduct. "All of the municipalities in the county would stand to benefit from it."

The proposed fee is part of a long to-do list facing council. With a looming end-of-the-year deadline, they agreed Thursday to move the proposal forward. A final vote is scheduled during special meeting next Tuesday, whether or not officials in those other municipalities respond.

The fee can only be assessed to non-exempt vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks and motorcycles. If passed, PennDOT requires the fee to be enforced within 90 days.

"All of the municipalities in the county will be eligible," Horton said.