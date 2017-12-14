One Caribbean Television to Deliver 400 Backpacks to Children Affected by Hurricane Maria

"Puerto Rico use to call itself the lucky island, because for 85 years, the major hurricanes would miss," said John Stehlin, First Warning Weather and One Caribbean Television Weather Director.

Then, Hurricane Maria struck, damaging 90% of the buildings on the island, leaving millions without power, running water, and even shelter. OCTV Weather Director John Stehlin said he knew during the last forecast before Maria hit, that Puerto Rico wasn't going to wake up the same.

"It was a direct line to the south-eastern portion of Puerto Rico and we knew it wasn't going to be good," said Stehlin.

It's been over two months, and parts of the island are still dealing with the effects of the major hurricane.

"The impact of the hurricane has really devastated towns, where towns do not exist anymore," said Stehlin.

The devastation didn't just affect homes, but personal items too. One Caribbean Television has been working all week to provide personal items to children in Puerto Rico.

"We're filling a lot of backpacks, about 400 of them, and we're going to give them to the school children in Puerto Rico so they have a little something of their own," said Stehlin.

Each backpack includes activities, school supplies, and a flashlight. OCTV also teamed up with two dentists, one from Erie, Pennsylvania and one from Ithaca, New York to provide dental hygiene items.

"Preventive care is key for anybody, especially the children, and I assume that's what a lot of the children are without at this point," said Dr. Shawn Casella, a dentist at Modern Dental Group in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"Something as mundane as daily as tooth brushes and stuff might get overlooked...if in this small effort we prevent some tooth aches and some tooth decay it will be really good," said Dr. Ed Ambis, a dentist at Ambis Center for Dental Medicine in Ithaca, New York.

The 400 backpacks will be hand delivered by OCTV executives in Puerto Rico. On Thursday, December 21st they will head to a school. Then, on Friday, December 22nd, with the help of Santa Claus, children at a pediatric center will receive their backpacks.

To donate to Puerto Rico: http://www.onecaribbeanweather.com/