Meadville Community Rallying Around Salvation Army After Fire Damage

The Salvation Army in Meadville is picking up the pieces after smoke damage from a refrigerator fire destroyed several donated toys. Those toys were to be donated to needy children.

The fire may have been small, but it's impact is quite larger.

The Meadville unit intended to serve roughly 200 families in Crawford County this holiday season.

The community is coming to the aid of an organization that is usually known for having their backs.

Whether it's through small donations at their many red kettle locations, or people calling in to donate toys.

The fire may have damaged the building, but it didn't damage the power of the giving spirit.

Capt. James Brown of the Meadville Salvation Army says that while it's been a hectic day for he and his staff, that community response has been what's kept them going during a difficult time.

"It has been so exciting, and a lot of burden lifting from us, so we don't stress over it, any more than we have been." said Brown "I think we just feel blessed that the community is doing this."

Brown says, among other charitable donations, a company has pledged to donate 1500 toys to the Salvation Army.

Among the 200 families affected is the family of Henry Sparling. Sparling is a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

"You know, the thing is, it's a sad thing to happen down there at that building. And, for kids, it means Christmas, and so it's really hard touching." said Sparling "And I hope things.... people do a good job, people gotta help... I'll move on through, and I hope we'll get the help."

If you would like to make either a monetary, or unwrapped toy donation., a heated tent will be set up outside of their headquarters at Park Avenue in Meadville , Friday through Monday from 8am to 5pm.

You could also visit them on their website, or, of course, donate at one of their many red kettle sites.