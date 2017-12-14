Judge Brabender Releases New Book - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Judge Brabender Releases New Book

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A local judge and author was on hand for a book signing.

Judge Daniel Brabender has released his new book: :Cathedral Prep: Basketball Chronicles: 1924 - 2017."
He was signing copies of his book, Thursday, at Werner's Books in the Liberty plaza, where it's currently for sale.
Brabender takes an in depth look at Rambler basketball teams over the years; including plenty of photos, statistics, names, and the team's opponents.  
It took him 13 years to put it together, and is a follow up to his previous book, "Ramblers:  the History of Cathedral Prep Football: 1924-1999."

The book is also available at Rambler Retail,  the Prep athletic office, or by mail:
Erie Sports History,
411 Cherokee Dr,
Erie, Pa. 16505.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com