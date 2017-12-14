Judge Brabender Releases New Book

A local judge and author was on hand for a book signing.

Judge Daniel Brabender has released his new book: :Cathedral Prep: Basketball Chronicles: 1924 - 2017."

He was signing copies of his book, Thursday, at Werner's Books in the Liberty plaza, where it's currently for sale.

Brabender takes an in depth look at Rambler basketball teams over the years; including plenty of photos, statistics, names, and the team's opponents.

It took him 13 years to put it together, and is a follow up to his previous book, "Ramblers: the History of Cathedral Prep Football: 1924-1999."

The book is also available at Rambler Retail, the Prep athletic office, or by mail:

Erie Sports History,

411 Cherokee Dr,

Erie, Pa. 16505.