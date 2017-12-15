Santa Visits Kids at Jimmy Moore Christmas Party - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Santa Visits Kids at Jimmy Moore Christmas Party

Posted: Updated:
MEADVILLE, Pa. -

Kids received gifts Thursday night at a big Christmas party just for them. 

It was the annual Jimmy Moore Christmas Party in Meadville.

Over $11,000 were donated to the organization to purchase gifts to distribute to less fortunate kids in the area this Christmas season.

This year, the group initially struggled to get the donations they needed, but by the end of the donation drive, the group ended up collecting more gifts than they needed.

The Jimmy Moore foundation will take their extra donations to the Meadville Salvation Army. 

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com