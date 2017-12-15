Santa Visits Kids at Jimmy Moore Christmas Party

Kids received gifts Thursday night at a big Christmas party just for them.

It was the annual Jimmy Moore Christmas Party in Meadville.

Over $11,000 were donated to the organization to purchase gifts to distribute to less fortunate kids in the area this Christmas season.

This year, the group initially struggled to get the donations they needed, but by the end of the donation drive, the group ended up collecting more gifts than they needed.

The Jimmy Moore foundation will take their extra donations to the Meadville Salvation Army.

