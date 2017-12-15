Next U.S. Attorney for Western District of Pennsylvania Confirme - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Next U.S. Attorney for Western District of Pennsylvania Confirmed by Senate

The U.S. Senate Thursday confirmed Scott Brady as the the next U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Brady was nominated by President Trump in September. He received support from Senators Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Bob Casey (D-PA).

He currently works as the Corporate Counsel for Federated Investors in Pittsburgh.

He previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania from 2004 to 2010. During that time, he investigated and prosecuted violent and white collar crimes cases.

Brady graduated from Harvard University and the Pennsylvania State University School of Law.

He also worked as a law clerk for a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The Western District of Pennsylvania covers 25 counties. It includes federal courthouses in Erie, Johnstown and Pittsburgh.


