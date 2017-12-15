FCC Votes to Repeal Net Neutrality; Erie Web Business Co-Owner Reacts

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Thursday voted 3-2 to scrap net neutrality.

It ended what the FCC chairman Ajit Pai called the federal government's micromanaging of the web.

His allied discounted warnings by critics as apocalyptic overreaction.

"It is a shame that this topic has been plagued by baseless fearmongering," said Michael O'Rielly, a FCC commissioner. "Many small businesses have been blatantly misled into thinking that they're going to be forced to pay more to continue to do business online. Others have been told that free speech and civil rights are on the line. It simply isn't true."

Net neutrality required internet providers to treat all web traffic equally. The concern is big internet providers will now be able to manipulate web traffic and speeds and raise costs.

"This is not good," said Jessica Rosenworcel, a FCC commissioner. "Not good for consumers. Not good for businesses. Not good for anyone who connects and creates online. Not good for the democratizing force that depends on openness to thrive."

Erie News Now sat down with Nate Wheeler, co-owner of WeCreate in downtown Erie.

WeCreate is a full-service marketing company, which relies on the internet to help companies promote their websites.

"I don't think we're going to see any dramatic difference in the way we do business or the way consumers get information," said Wheeler.

While the new rules could mean changes in how Americans use the Internet, Wheeler said it will not necessarily mean the end of the internet as we know it.

His gripe is with the process leading up to Thursday's vote. He said more talk about net neutrality needed to be had beforehand.

"What I don't think we've done is an effective job of communicating to the public what net neutrality has done for us, if anything, and what happens if it goes away," said Wheeler. "I think that it appears hasty from our perspective because it's very difficult to find information on the topic."

Don't expect any swift action. Opponents of the change plan to fight back through the courts and Congress.

