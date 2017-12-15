Vehicle Fire Closes Station Road

Station Road in Erie is closed to traffic, after a semi truck catches fire.

It happened around 10 a.m., near Depot Rd.

Investigators at the scene believe the fire started in the vehicle's engine, and is electrical in nature.

The driver of the truck did make it out of the vehicle OK.

The crash did cause some fuel and oil to spill on the road.

Hazmat and PennDOT crews are on the scene to assist in cleaning up the spill.

The road is expected to reopen around noon.