Lake Effect Snow Warning - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

more snow just in time for the weekend

Lake Effect Snow Warning

Posted: Updated:

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Lake Effect Snow Warning is now in effect until 4 PM tomorrow. Heavy Lake Effect Snow is expected. Plan on difficult driving conditions. We could see 2 -4" of snow this evening into tonight in the warning area. With additional snow expected tomorrow bringing storm totals to 6-10". Prepare for whiteout conditions on area roadways.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the rest of the area.  Heavy snow is expected in these areas as well. A total of 3-7" of snow possible by tomorrow afternoon.

