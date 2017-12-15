Erie Receives $32 Million for Revitalization Projects

Revitalization efforts in the Erie region are getting a huge financial boost.

On Friday, Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin and PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards met with local leaders at Erie Insurance, to award Erie with $32 million in revitalization funding.

"This is a huge holiday gift for our community,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper. “It's a gift that is going to be here for generations."

A total of $30 million will be used for the design and construction of improvements along the Bayfront Parkway, between East 12th and West 12th Streets.

Some of the projects begin considered, include intersection improvements, improved bus loading areas, and sidewalk improvements for those walking and riding bikes.

"I'm very excited and I feel very confident that every single dollar of that $30 million will be a positive investment,” said Secretary Richards. “We are going to see great things here in the region."

Secretary Davin says the goal is to provide Erie residents with better access to the Erie Bayfront.

Local leaders say the additional funding for transportation improvements is crucial for the city's future.

"We have great things happening here,” said Dahlkemper. “Every citizen is going to feel the results of this kind of investment in our community."

As of right now, it's unclear exactly when the projects will begin.

In addition to the PennDOT investment, 19 Neighborhood Assistance Program projects will receive a total of $1.6 million in tax credits.

The Bayfront East Side Taskforce has been awarded $300,000 for repairs to properties in the East and West Bayfront neighborhoods. Also, the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network has been awarded $50,000 for façade improvements for the Little Italy neighborhood.

Over the past three years, the Wolf Administration has invested $76 million into the Erie region, said Davin.