Voodoo Brewery launches fifth pub with new Grove City location

2017 has been the year of expansion for Voodoo Brewery.

The Meadville-based company quadrupled their production when they opened their new facility on Bessemer St. in January. They capped the year by opening their fifth brewpub on Friday, this time in Grove City, Mercer County.

"Craft beer is all about getting your product to local communities and keeping it as local as possible," said Jake Voelker, Voodoo's chief operating officer.

Some Grove City residents couldn't be happier with the new establishment.

"To have a business come down here that's established and knows what they're doing is phenomenal," said Mindy Steigerwald, a Grove City business owner.

But the expansion of the latest pub didn't start from Voodoo's owners. Leaders from Olde Town Grove City, a non-profit whose goal is boost downtown tourism and business, approached the company hoping to attract more business to the downtown area.

"People are going to be down here now until 10, 11, 12'clock spending money in downtown Grove City," said the non-profit's manager, Alex DeGroff. "That's a big deal."

In fact, Grove City borough was dry until 2007. So Voodoo's expansion not only means a new business, but also a new culture downtown.

"To grow your local economy, sometimes you have to reach out to different sorts of businesses and really reach out to businesses that will keep people here from morning until night," DeGroff said.

The pub is the third to open in the last 15 months, starting with its Erie location in the fall of 2016, and a much smaller pub at its Meadville production facility. The facility allows Voodoo to produce more than 10,000 barrels of beer per year, making them the second largest craft beer producer in Western Pennsylvania.

Voodoo's flagship pub is on Arch St. in Meadville, with another location in Homestead, Pa.

The expansions become an economic boost in each area they call home.

"I never would've thought eight years ago that I would've hired my 78th employee this week," Voelker said. "That's amazing."

Each pub is also a home for those seeking those the brewery's "good vibes" -- their popular beer and a name that resonates with the pub's eclectic interior-- and good friends.