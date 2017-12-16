Erie Firefighters Donate Coats to Children

Erie Firefighters are doing their part to make sure children stay warm this winter.

Firefighters stopped by Shiloh Baptist Church on East 5th Street Friday to deliver brand new coats to the students of GECAC's Head Start program.

Local 293 union collected money from its members and purchased 200 coats for Erie children.

The community service fund also helped make the donation possible.

