GE Union Members Donate Toys, Money to Three Charities

Despite a tough year for union members at GE Transportation, they stepped up this year to help children in need.

U.E. Local 506, along with other GE unions, hosted their annual toy drive Friday at the union hall in Lawrence Park.

They distributed money and toy donations to three local charities.

The MLK Center, Erie Family Center and the Union City Family Center each received $4,000 and hundred of toys to give to underprivileged children and families.

Union members also donated to the Lawrence Park Christmas Tree Fund to help children in need in the township.

Organizers said they received a big response this year.

"This year, we did a great job," said Scott Slawson, president of U.E. Local 506. "We raised over $16,000 this year. It's a phenomenal job considering how many people have lost their jobs over the past couple years. I give a lot of credit to those men and women in that plant and their families."

