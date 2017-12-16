PA and HI lawmakers on the GOP tax plan as it moves closer to a vote

The GOP tax plan moving one step closer to the finish line.

“We’re working on it we’re going to get it done for you," Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA-3) said.

Kelly helped craft the original tax bill in the Ways and Means Committee. On Friday Chairman Kevin Brady signed the conference reports in the House that was the result of bringing the House and Senate tax plans together that lawmakers reconciled earlier in the week.

“We’re very, very close to a historic legislative victory," President Trump said Wednesday.

The next stop for the bill is the House and Senate floor, if they have the votes.

“We know that we will not have succeeded at our mission if we don’t have a bill that can get fifty senate votes and 218 or more House votes," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said.

Toomey was one of eight Republicans on the senate conference committee. He said he is “cautiously optimistic” they’ll get the bill to President Trump’s desk before Christmas. But some Republican senators aren’t on board.

“It may be more vulnerable in the Senate than it is in the House," Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (D-HI-1) said.

Hanabusa weighed in on the process. She said key Republicans like Maine Senator Susan Collins and Senator Jeff Flake could cause problems for GOP leadership if they stand firm.

Hanabusa shared her main concern for the plan.

“It’s the cost, it’s the pay fors’ on this whole tax cut, and where is that money going to come from," she said.

Hanabusa said she’s certain not a single Democratic senator will vote for this when it is brought to the floor, which could be as soon as this Tuesday in the senate.

