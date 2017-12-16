Erie Fugitive Wanted for Aggravated Assault, Drug Charges

Law enforcement is asking for your help to find an Erie fugitive.

Jesse Rosco Dejesus-Holmes II, 25, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault, drug charges and probation violations.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, a mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

