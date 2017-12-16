Students at Barber National Institute Put on Annual Holiday Show - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Students at Barber National Institute Put on Annual Holiday Show

A tradition at the Barber National Institute returned for another year Friday.

The annual holiday show featured students from the Institute's Elizabeth Lee Black School.

Students from 12 preschool and elementary classes performed songs, dances and pantomime acts.

This marks the 40th year for the show.

300 people watched the performances, including parents, grandparents and siblings.

"It's a celebration of our students," said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice president of the Barber National Institute. "A celebration of their many, many talents. I think the staff likes to show off their creativity. They're very, very proud of their students when they're up on stage."

The show ended with a visit from Santa Claus.

