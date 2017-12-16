Oberoi’s Shutout Stops Otters Skid

Erie Otters goalie Anand Oberoi stopped all 28 shots that came his way as the Erie Otters ended their nine-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over North Bay.

"I thought the whole team played great," said Oberoi on ending the losing streak. "We were doing all the little things right. We were getting pucks deep when we needed to and reloading back in our zone and playing good defense. All around, I think everyone had a great game today."

The Otters with an extra gear in this one, as early in the first period with a 5-on-3, Erie was able to get on the board first as Kyle Maksimovich found the goal column for a fourth straight game to give Erie the advantage.

"To finally snap that little drought we were on there it's huge," said Maksimovich on maintaining the lead. "It's good for our confidence, its good for the team and I think its very exciting going into the break."

The Otters penalty kill was also played a pivotal part in the Otters win, killing off four penalties including two in the first period.

"They got rewarded," said Erie Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg. "I think we kind of went a little reverse than what we have been doing where we didn't start out great. I thought as the game wore on I thought we got to playing our simple game."

In the third period still holding a one-goal lead, Jordan Sambrook found the net for his seventh of the year to double up the Otters lead to 2-0 on a shot from the slot.

Then Kyle Maksimovich fought through two North Bay defenders to add a late empty-net goal to secure the 3-0 win.

"We came into the third period knowing this is our time, this is our game to win and what better time to do it then just before the break," said Maksimovich.

The Otters now head into the holiday break and have 12 days off before they hit the ice again on the road. They return to action Dec. 28th to starting a back-to-back in Oshawa at 7:05.