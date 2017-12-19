Airlines Serving Erie to Increase Number of Available Seats - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Airlines Serving Erie to Increase Number of Available Seats

The airlines serving Erie have told airport officials they will all be increasing the number of available seats in 2018.

American will shift from 33 passenger planes to 50 seat planes.

Delta and United, which sometimes go through periods where they pull back one or two flights, said that will not be happening next year.

The executive director of Erie International Airport George Doughty said it will add up to an eight percent increase in seats.

If Erie flyers fill them, there could be more.

"We will be out there marketing the fact that those additional seats are available," said Doughty. "If the airlines continue to have strong load factors which they have now, that may lead to even more service in the future. We want to fill up the new capacity that we have now, and hopefully that will give us some more in the future."

Doughty said he is very encouraged by the added capacity.

