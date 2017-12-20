Holidays Delay Garbage Pickup in City of Erie, Union City Boroug - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Holidays Delay Garbage Pickup in City of Erie, Union City Borough

Garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed one day late during the weeks of Christmas and New Year's in the City of Erie and Union City Borough.

In the City of Erie, residents whose garbage night is Sunday should put their refuse and recyclables on the curb Monday and so on and so forth for the rest of the week and next.

Normal refuse collection in Erie will resume Jan. 7, 2018.

The City of Erie's annual Christmas tree collection starts the week of Dec. 25 and runs until Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Anyone who lives in the City of Erie that has questions can call the Bureau of Refuse and Recycling at 814-870-1450.

In Union City Borough, residents whose normal pickup is Monday will be Tuesday instead, and Tuesday pickups will be Wednesday.

